Water managers proactive for hurricane season

The time is now and the weather is perfect for the people in charge of keeping us safe from hurricanes, to make their final preparations.

On a half-mile stretch of the C-15 Canal along the Boca Raton, Delray Beach border crews prepared their barges to cut down trees on the banks of the canal.

South Florida Water Management District leaders say the trees could be a potential safety risk during a storm.

"Potential blockage; you run the risk of flooding, but also debris removal is very expensive," said district spokesman Randy Smith.

Similar projects are in the works across South Florida as well.

However, some homeowners near the C-15 Canal are concerned about the removal of trees.

"Removing of trees unnecessarily," said Barry Alexander who lives nearby.

He says homeowners have never had concerns about potential flooding.

Smith says it's all about eliminating the potential safety risk. The trees are also only on state land.

"100 percent about safety, the prevention of flooding," said Smith.

