3 Men wanted for stealing coins from car wash

ATLANTIS, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who stole $600 in coins from a local car wash.

The men were captured on surveillance cameras using power tools to steal the cash at 12:24 a.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018 from the Atlantis Car Wash located in the 6200 block of S. Congress Ave.

Cameras captured clear images of both the suspects and their vehicle, a silver Ford.

If you know the identify of any of these men, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

