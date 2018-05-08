Grieving husband wants answers in deadly crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Grieving husband wants answers in deadly crash

A picture taken in the family's final hours shows Veronica Raschiotto, her sisters and brother and children on vacation. They were on their way back to the home they rented after a day at the beach when the crash happened.

Attorney Scott Smith with Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey and Fronrath became a little emotional during his press conference. "Bare with me, I have children of my own ."

He held this news conference to speak on behalf of Veronica's husband Gilberto Martinez who is in Mexico. "Most unfortunately, Veronica, Diego, Mia and Jorge were all killed in the crash."

Delray Beach crash investigators say Paul Streater was driving a Chevy Silverado when he rear-ended the minivan carrying the family on Federal Highway near Linton Boulevard.

"What we believe happened is that this was an unintended acceleration caused by some sort of mechanical defect in the car," Streater's attorney, Samuel Halpern said.

The victims' family wants concrete answers. Crash investigators are examining the Event Data Recorder, a device similar to a black box in a plane that explains what happened in the moments before the crash. 

The victims' attorney is looking for answers soon.

"The loss of four lives in a single motor vehicle crash is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated."
 
 

