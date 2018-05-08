Local glioblastoma concerns reach D.C.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

They won’t give up until they get answers.

A St. Lucie County family who bravely came forward about their battle with a deadly form brain cancer, took their fight to Washington D.C.

Mark Cunningham was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2016.

His wife, Stephanie, told WPTV about their experience with the disease in March, along with about a dozen other families.

After that story aired, more people came forward saying they, too, have experienced glioblastoma.

In the last five years, WPTV learned nearly 50 people who live in St. Lucie County, or work full time in the county, have been diagnosed with the disease.

Those concerns grabbed the attention of the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County which worked with the state to launch a review of the state’s cancer registry.

The health department ultimately said the number of local cases is expected for the area.

Local families refuse to accept that the local cases are normal.

The Cunningham’s participated in an event called Head to the Hill, which brings together hundreds of families from across the country who have battled brain cancer, to advocate for the brain cancer community.

Stephanie told many brain cancer advocates about what’s happening in St. Lucie County.

“They all seem pretty intrigued by our story.”

She said multiple doctors and other brain tumor experts at the event also expressed their concerns about the number of Glioblastoma cases in St. Lucie County.

“I know that it’s not normal. But, sometimes you just need that confirmation from the experts,” Cunningham said. “After I spoke to several specialists, they also said absolutely, that is not normal, you need to look into it.”

Head to the Hill advocates, including Stephanie and Mark, also got the opportunity to meet with members of Congress, including U.S Congressman Brian Mast, and staff from the offices of U.S Senator Bill Nelson, U.S Senator Marco Rubio, and U.S Representative Ted Deutch.

It was a chance for them to talk about what’s happening here at home. She said Mast and staff from the other offices seemed surprised and supportive.

“I think they can push testing. Either air, soil, something needs to be tested, it’s not normal,” Cunningham said.

The Cunningham’s head back home Wednesday, feeling motivated and hopeful.



“I just feel confident. I’m so glad that this happened. Once again, things happen for a reason,” Cunningham said.

Mast’s office also released the following statement about the meeting.

“Today Brian met with the National Brain Tumor Society and a group of constituents from Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, and Jupiter to discuss glioblastoma. They discussed their shared support for medical research funding and the Childhood Cancer STAR Act, which Congressman Mast has already cosponsored to help accelerate and develop childhood cancer treatments.”

The Cunningham’s are also hurrying back Wednesday for a fundraiser for Mark.

The Cunningham’s have accumulated substantial debt from treatments and travel costs associated with fighting Mark’s glioblastoma.

You can help support them by attending a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza in Fort Pierce Wednesday.

The fundraiser runs 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2311 S. 35th Street in Fort Pierce.

100% of the proceeds will go to support the family.

