130 To 140 phones stolen or missing at SunFest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

130 To 140 phones stolen or missing at SunFest

West Palm Beach police have released their initial crime stats from SunFest.

The big problem was stolen phones.

Police said there were between 130 and 140 reported missing or stolen during the four-day festival.

At least four people face theft charges.

Police say outside of the thefts there were no other significant incidents last weekend. If you're missing your phone or any item there's a lost and found section on the SunFest website.  

