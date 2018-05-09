3 Arrested after cars burglarized in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Arrested after cars burglarized in Stuart

Stuart police arrested three men accused of burglarizing cars at Parkview Apartments in Stuart.

Stuart police received information on Monday at 1:30 a.m. regarding three people burglarizing vehicles at the apartment complex.

Officers arrived on scene and observed the men attempting to leave the area in a white Honda sedan.

Police say the pursuit ended quickly as they drove the car down Aster Lane (a dead end street).

Tyrell Heggs was arrested and charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding police, burglary of a conveyance, resisting arrest without violence, and operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license.

Jy'Ree Pullings was charged with burglary of conveyance and resisting arrest without violence.

Ty'Lon Walker was charged with burglary of a conveyance and violation of probation.

There are 18 counts of burglary between the three suspects with additional cases pending.

