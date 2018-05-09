RV, brush catch fire in Loxahatchee area - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

RV, brush catch fire in Loxahatchee area

Chopper 5 is flying over a large RV fire in the Loxahatchee area Wednesday morning.

The fire is at 185th Trail, which is west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

The RV is parked in a wooded area, causing brush and trees to catch fire. Heavy smoke could be seen for miles coming from the scene.

Three fire trucks arrived at the scene by 7 a.m. and crews were busy dousing the flames.

It's unclear if anyone has been hurt.

Refresh this page for updates.

 

 

