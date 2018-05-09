Person injured in large RV fire in Loxahatchee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person injured in large RV fire in Loxahatchee

One person was injured after a recreational vehicle became engulfed by flames in the Loxahatchee area Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at Dellwood Boulevard and Sycamore Drive, which is west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

The RV was parked in a wooded area, causing brush and trees to catch fire. Heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

Three fire trucks arrived at the scene by 7 a.m., and crews were busy dousing the flames.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tweeted the fire was out by 7:22 a.m. 

It's unclear how the fire started.

