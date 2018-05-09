Dwyer High School principal leaves for new role

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The Palm Beach County School District has named Dwyer High School Principal Joe Depasquale the new director of charter schools for the district.

Depasquale will finish the school year as principal at Dwyer before starting in his new role.

Depasquale started his career at Dwyer High School in 2016. Parents credit him with improving safety at the school.

However, since January at least three students have been arrested for various offenses including school threats, bringing loaded guns and weapons on campus.

Parents have said Depasquale has increased security and worked with parents to create a safety task force.

The Palm Beach County School District said a new principal is expected to be named by the end of the week.