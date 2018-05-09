Dwyer High School principal leaves for new role - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dwyer High School principal leaves for new role

The Palm Beach County School District has named Dwyer High School Principal Joe Depasquale the new director of charter schools for the district.

Depasquale will finish the school year as principal at Dwyer before starting in his new role.

Depasquale started his career at Dwyer High School in 2016. Parents credit him with improving safety at the school.

However, since January at least three students have been arrested for various offenses including school threats, bringing loaded guns and weapons on campus.

Parents have said Depasquale has increased security and worked with parents to create a safety task force.

The Palm Beach County School District said a new principal is expected to be named by the end of the week.

