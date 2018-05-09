Man hospitalized after driving cart into water - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man hospitalized after driving cart into water

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Riviera Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the City Marina on Wednesday morning in reference to a reported possible drowning.

Crews found that a person was able to extricate himself from a submerged golf cart before they arrived.

The patient was transported to the emergency room. There is no word on his injuries.

