Woman injured in large RV fire in Loxahatchee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman injured in large RV fire in Loxahatchee

A woman was injured after a recreational vehicle became engulfed by flames in the Loxahatchee area Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at Dellwood Boulevard and Sycamore Drive, which is west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

Investigators ruled it an accidental electrical fire.

A woman with five cats lived inside the RV and was able to escape with two of the cats. Investigators think the other three cats got out safely because their remains weren’t located in the fire.

The resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Estimated damage is around $20,000.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.