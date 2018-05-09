Rabid raccoon bites worker at Breakers West - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rabid raccoon bites worker at Breakers West

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health Laboratory confirmed that an aggressive raccoon that had scratched and bitten a worker in Breakers West has tested positive for rabies.

On Friday, May 4, a raccoon in Breakers West was acting aggressively and had bitten a worker.

A local trapper captured the raccoon and delivered it to Animal Care & Control for testing.

This is the fourth confirmed rabid animal attack in Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County.

Residents and visitors have been cautioned to avoid contact with any wildlife and to report any suspicious animals to Animal Care and Control.

