Suncoast High School earns spot on Top 100 list - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suncoast High School has once again earned a spot on a "Top 100" list for national literacy achievements. 

The national ranking was released by the nonprofit W!se, which stands for Working in Support of Education.

The rankings are based off how a student scores on the Financial Literacy Certification Test. 

Other factors that influence the rankings include the proportion of test takers to the school population and eligibility for free lunch. 

The Palm Beach County School District said in a statement that Suncoast has made teaching financial literacy a priority. 

Suncoast was one of only two schools in Florida to earn a spot on the list. The other Florida school was Sheridan Technical High School in Fort Lauderdale. 

