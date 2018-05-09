Suncoast High School earns spot on Top 100 list

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 1:39 PM EDT
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
Suncoast High School has once again earned a spot on a "Top 100" list for national literacy achievements.
The national ranking was released by the nonprofit W!se, which stands for Working in Support of Education.
The rankings are based off how a student scores on the Financial Literacy Certification Test.
Other factors that influence the rankings include the proportion of test takers to the school population and eligibility for free lunch.
The Palm Beach County School District said in a statement that Suncoast has made teaching financial literacy a priority.
Suncoast was one of only two schools in Florida to earn a spot on the list. The other Florida school was Sheridan Technical High School in Fort Lauderdale.
