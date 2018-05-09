Shotgun found in student's truck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shotgun found in student's truck

A student has been disciplined and faces possible criminal charges after a shotgun was found in his truck at Seminole Ridge Community High School Tuesday, according to a message from the principal.

The school sent a message to parents which said school police are investigating the incident.

The principal said there was no indication of a threat to the school or any students.

The school reminded parents the district bans weapons on campuses even if locked inside a vehicle.


 

