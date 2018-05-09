Man gets life in killing streamed on Facebook

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man convicted of murder after he was accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming the attack on Facebook Live has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Twenty-year-old Anthony Gelia was given the mandatory punishment Wednesday after a jury in March convicted him of first-degree felony murder, home invasion and a felony firearms charge stemming from the November 2016 killing of 26-year-old Brittany Southwell.
Jurors at the trial watched a Facebook Live recording recovered from Gelia's cellphone showing him kicking in a door and opening fire.
Gelia's lawyer suggested at trial that involuntary manslaughter was a more appropriate charge, saying Gelia didn't know Southwell was behind a door when he fired. A bullet entered her side and punctured her lungs.