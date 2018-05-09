3 Men found not guilty of raping 9-year-old girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Men found not guilty of raping 9-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.

The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in the case where the girl's harrowing testimony about what she said happened after a rural Easter egg hunt in 2016 was the centerpiece of the case.

Defense attorneys argued there was no physical evidence of the alleged assault and the child was copying a story fabricated by her paranoid mother.

Prosecutor Mark Thomas, though, pointed to the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby as he said testimony from the now 11-year-old girl should be sufficient to convict them.

The three defendants acquitted of child rape and sodomy are 38-year-old Larson RonDeau, 28-year-old Randall Flatlip and 31-year-old Jerry Flatlip.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.