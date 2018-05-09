Alabama man accused of making child porn found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man wanted on child pornography charges has been arrested in New Mexico.

News outlets cite a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement release that says 35-year-old Kenneth Earl Hooks was arrested Monday.

Authorities say Hooks has been on the run since his girlfriend was arrested at a Walmart in California, accused of filming children in the store's bathroom. A search of her phone revealed videos of Hooks sexually assaulting multiple children. Investigators determined the videos were produced in Alabama.

ICE spokesman Bryan D. Cox says Homeland Security Investigations special agents and U.S. Marshals Service deputies took Hooks into custody near Las Cruces. He'll have a court hearing in New Mexico before extradition to Alabama.

He's also wanted on multiple charges in California.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

