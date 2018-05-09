Alabama man accused of making child porn found

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man wanted on child pornography charges has been arrested in New Mexico.

News outlets cite a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement release that says 35-year-old Kenneth Earl Hooks was arrested Monday.

Authorities say Hooks has been on the run since his girlfriend was arrested at a Walmart in California, accused of filming children in the store's bathroom. A search of her phone revealed videos of Hooks sexually assaulting multiple children. Investigators determined the videos were produced in Alabama.

ICE spokesman Bryan D. Cox says Homeland Security Investigations special agents and U.S. Marshals Service deputies took Hooks into custody near Las Cruces. He'll have a court hearing in New Mexico before extradition to Alabama.

He's also wanted on multiple charges in California.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.