Cops: Alleged victim was actually the aggressor

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

UPDATE:

After interviewing witnesses to this incident, Delray Beach police detectives determined that the alleged victim in this case was actually the aggressor.

The young man with the skateboard contacted detectives Tuesday, saying he was defending himself against the aggressive resident who was reportedly angry that the younger man was skateboarding in the community.

Police say the skateboarder's account coincides with what multiple residents told detectives.

The skateboarder has declined to press charges against the resident.

EARLIER:

Delray Beach police are looking for the person accused of attacking a 60-year-old man with a skateboard Sunday afternoon.

The victim told police that a younger man used a skateboard as a weapon after the two exchanged words just before noon in the Dotterel Road neighborhood.

The victim said he and his wife were walking around their property when they encountered a young man in a dark t-shirt, baggy shorts and dark skater sneakers.

The victim's wife told police that she took a picture of the suspect because they have had problems with young men on skateboards damaging cars in the parking lot.

The man with the skateboard told the victim to move, but he refused.

Police said the suspect swung the skateboard, missing the victim, who fell to the ground. As he got up, he told officers that he unsuccessfully tried to push the attacker away.

However the suspect, holding the skateboard in both hands, hit the man on the left side of his head, leaving him with a cut on his left ear and swelling on his head.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue treated the victim at the scene of the attack.

Anyone with information about the attacker should contact Det. Casey Kelly at (561) 243-7805.