Man recovers from coma, graduates college

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Alex Vazquez walks across the stage with an AA degree from Palm Beach State College. His family is proud of him. His mother wiping away tears.

"Seeing all that he has been through and that he has been here today to graduate after having the longest time to recuperate from his injuries, and having to do so much to just walk. I am super proud," Maria Vazquez said.

His mother wasn't sure he would ever make it this far. Ten years ago, Alex was walking across A-1A in Boca Raton when he was hit by a car. He was in a coma for several months.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't eat and talk. I was able to speak but I couldn't talk," said Alex.

He suffered spinal cord injuries. He had surgeries and spent a long time in rehabilitation. It gave him time to think about pursing a college degree.

"I've always had that ambition to strive for more, to do better."

It took him more than two years to get his AA, majoring in communications.

"I took a lot of business classes and you know what's funny, when there's was business law I took business law twice, and whenever there was a case about health care or asked what happened to the insurance policy, the whole class would look at me, laughs," he said.

He believes his positive outlook has helped in his recovery.

"God is good, God gives everybody the ability to overcome their challenges."

Alex will continue his education at Florida Atlantic University.