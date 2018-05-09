Community asking FDOT for taller wall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Community asking FDOT for taller wall

From the Steeplechase community’s side of the wall, you can see and hear the cars and trucks passing along nearby busy Beeline Highway. 

“You can see the elevation of the roadway is taller than the wall. Our wheels are above the existing wall. If a truck goes off the highway, there’s nothing effectively blocking it from it going right into someone’s front door,” said Steeplechase Property Owners Association President David Moore, who we rode along with in his car. 

With planned expansion coming to this section of highway in 2021, Moore wants the wall to keep up. 

“Beeline is going to be a major thoroughfare,” he said. 

It’s already a main artery for trucks to get to the Glades.

Thomas DeRita has seen the growth here from living in Steeplechase for 30 years. 

“You’re just hearing now cars at 60 mph on a 50 mph road. When the trucks come, it’s very, very noisy,” DeRita said. 

Here’s what they want: A taller wall, similar to the one that was put in along the neighborhood’s property parallel to the Turnpike

“We had to lobby hard for that wall as well. That’s exactly the type of protection that we’re looking for,” Moore said. 

On June 7, FDOT is hosting a workshop at Palm Beach Gardens city hall to answer questions from Steeplechase residents. 

