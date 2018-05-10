Riviera Beach recall effort starts over

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The group behind the effort to recall two Riviera Beach city council members, announced Wednesday its members are going out to start the recall all over again. This after the current recall is stuck in court.

On Nov. 14, the group submitted the 8,600 petitions to recall council members Terence Davis, Lynne Hubbard, and Dawn Pardo.

Due to a technicality, some of the petitions had wrong dates on them, the city and the Supervisor of Elections said only two petitions were valid and through the rest of the petitions out.

The group filed a lawsuit against the city and the Supervisor of Elections and that case remains in court.

The attorney for the group, John Whittles, said since it’s taking so long for the lawsuit to move forward, the group is just going to do it all over again.

“We’ve been in a court proceeding that’s been stalled for a period of months,” Whittles said. “The city and the supervisor are getting the benefit of the system.”

The group is not planning on dropping the lawsuit at this point.

“For me as a lawyer it’s frustrating because I know the intent,” Whittles said. “I know what the statue is supposed to do for the folks who have actually been out there, walking up and down their neighborhood streets, getting their neighbors involved and doing all the hard work.”

Once they collect signatures they have 30 days to hand in enough petitions for a recall. After that, there is a rebuttal process and then the group would have to go out again and get more signatures.

“It is time consuming, but it is just something we have to do, to get rid of the corruption,” said group leader Amon Yisrael.

This time around the recall will focus on council members Hubbard and Davis only since Pardo lost her re-election bid in March.

The group announced the signature drive is going to start on Friday at 6 p.m. at Jay Ministries.

