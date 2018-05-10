Community raises $10K for glioblastoma family - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Community raises $10K for glioblastoma family

The cost of cancer isn’t cheap. But Wednesday night, the Fort Pierce community came together to help raise money for a local family battling glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer.

RELATED: More glioblastoma coverage

Mark Cunningham was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

Since then, his family has gone into tens of thousands of dollars of debt, seeking the best possible care and treatments for Mark.

Hundreds of people turned out at Big Apple Pizza in Fort Pierce, including friends and family of the Cunningham's, members of the St. Lucie County glioblastoma support group, and local and state elected leaders.

“I can’t believe the outpouring of support from the community, it’s awesome,” said Kim Hart, whose mother is also battling glioblastoma.

Her family knows first-hand the financial burden cancer puts on a family.

“And Stephanie’s not working and Mark’s not working,” Hart said. “It takes a toll on the entire family and finances.”

About $10,000 was raised through proceeds from Big Apple Pizza, a silent auction and raffle.

That money will help Mark continue his fight.

“More treatments for Mark without worrying about what it’s going to cost,” Hart hoped.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.