Live roaches close West Palm restaurant again

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

West Palm restaurant and art gallery EmKo, located on South Dixie Highway, has been temporarily closed for roaches. It's the second time in less than a month.

On May 2, state inspectors said they found nine live roaches inside the storeroom and coolers.

State inspectors also found insects in the kitchen, food prep and food storage areas inside Emko.

One dead insect was found in the flour bin. Because of those insects that were found, state inspectors put a stop sale on the food, saying it was not "in a wholesome, sound condition."

At Bagel Rest and More in West Palm Beach, inspectors found rodent droppings under a sink, on top of and under the ice machine with "too many to count under the prep table in the kitchen."

Flies Close Delray Beach Restaurant

On May 3, Taqueria Heutamo in Delray Beach was closed temporarily after 130 flies were found in the kitchen, food prep and food storage areas.

Finally, Betty's BBQ in Delray Beach was closed for good after inspectors found it was operating due to unlicensed activity.