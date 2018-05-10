$314K in unclaimed cash in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

$314K in unclaimed cash in St. Lucie County

At the Fort Pierce Green Market, Tammy Lapadula recalled the time she checked out the state's database of unclaimed money.

"I searched it for the fun of it and I received a check for $50.23," said Lapadula.

On Wednesday, St. Lucie County Clerk of Court Joe Smith announced his office is looking for 200 people and businesses who have $314,000 in unclaimed money.

“For one reason or another at some point we tried to give them and the money came back to us or they never picked it up," said Smith.

The clerk's office sends out notifications in the mail to people who are owed money.  They send them to their last known address, but sometimes that last known address is an undeveloped lot.

From a shuttered business in Fort Pierce, to crisscrossing Port St. Lucie, NewsChannel 5 went to more than half a dozen addresses and couldn’t make a match.

But back at the clerk’s office, Smith called an attorney in town whose name he recognized from the list.

“It looks like your law firm is owed $600 from us," said Smith.

"That’s excellent.  All right," said attorney Curtis Boyd.

Smith says if you have done any kind of business with the county since 2000, it doesn’t hurt to check the website.  You have until May 31 to stake your claim.

