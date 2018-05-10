Tips to strengthen your home before a hurricane - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tips to strengthen your home before a hurricane

This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week, and officials are urging you to start strengthening your home now. 

Hurricane winds can cause trees and branches to fall, so before hurricane season, homeowners should trim or remove damaged trees and limbs to keep you and your property safe.

Secure loose rain gutters and downspouts and clear any clogged areas or debris to prevent water damage to your property.

Reduce property damage by retrofitting to secure and reinforce the roof, windows and doors, including the garage doors.

Purchase a portable generator or install a generator for use during power outages. Remember to keep generators and other alternate power/heat sources outside and at least 20 feet away from windows and doors and protected from moisture. And NEVER try to power the house wiring by plugging a generator into a wall outlet.

Don't forget to check your shutters and/or make sure you have the necessary supplies to secure your windows and doors. Supplies may run out quickly, so try to get to a home improvement store while supplies are plentiful.

