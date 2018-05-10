Tips to strengthen your home before a hurricane

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week, and officials are urging you to start strengthening your home now.

Hurricane winds can cause trees and branches to fall, so before hurricane season, homeowners should trim or remove damaged trees and limbs to keep you and your property safe.

Secure loose rain gutters and downspouts and clear any clogged areas or debris to prevent water damage to your property.

Reduce property damage by retrofitting to secure and reinforce the roof, windows and doors, including the garage doors.

Purchase a portable generator or install a generator for use during power outages. Remember to keep generators and other alternate power/heat sources outside and at least 20 feet away from windows and doors and protected from moisture. And NEVER try to power the house wiring by plugging a generator into a wall outlet.

Don't forget to check your shutters and/or make sure you have the necessary supplies to secure your windows and doors. Supplies may run out quickly, so try to get to a home improvement store while supplies are plentiful.