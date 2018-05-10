1 Person injured in West Palm drive-by shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Person injured in West Palm drive-by shooting

Police are looking for a gunman who shot and injured a person outside Pleasant City Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

Police plan to step up patrol near the elementary school during drop-off Thursday morning.

The drive-by shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the corner of Spruce Avenue and 21st Street just before children were leaving the school grounds to picked up by parents.

Teachers and staff were able to rush the students back inside before leaving school. Police said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

"It was actually a little frightening. Some of my friends were crying, but I was brave enough not to cry because I knew I was going to be OK and my mom was here to pick me up thankfully," said one Pleasant Elementary School student.

Police said they found what they believe is the suspect's Jetta on fire in the parking lot behind a Staples off Okeechobee Boulevard.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 561-688-3960.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.