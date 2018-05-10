Law enforcement memorial ceremony held in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Law enforcement memorial ceremony held in WPB

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - WFLX FOX 29 anchor Ashleigh Walters had the honor of serving as the emcee for a memorial ceremony in West Palm Beach honoring fallen law enforcement officers.

Names were read and flowers were placed by photos as a sign of respect.

Family and friends of fallen officers across West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County gathered to remember those who died in the line of duty.

Ten officers in the state of Florida died in the line of duty in 2017 alone.

