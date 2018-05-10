Judge bars ex-student barred from school

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge granted a temporary injunction barring a former student of a Jewish academy from the school's campus following his obscenity-laced social media posts.

The Palm Beach Post reports Judge Edward Garrison's ruling on Wednesday says 20-year-old Jared Reichenbach will be arrested and have to pay a $5,000 bond if he is caught on the property of Donna Klein Jewish Academy.

Garrison said he hopes the ruling "nips the problem in the bud."

Officials at the academy filed a complaint citing several posts Reichenbach allegedly made on Instagram after his November 2016 expulsion for what the school called "inappropriate behavior." The posts included claims like "this is where school shooters get birthed."

The judge said Reichenbach had finals at the school he now attends and wasn't at the hearing.