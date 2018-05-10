Judge bars ex-student barred from school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Judge bars ex-student barred from school

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge granted a temporary injunction barring a former student of a Jewish academy from the school's campus following his obscenity-laced social media posts.

The Palm Beach Post reports Judge Edward Garrison's ruling on Wednesday says 20-year-old Jared Reichenbach will be arrested and have to pay a $5,000 bond if he is caught on the property of Donna Klein Jewish Academy.

Garrison said he hopes the ruling "nips the problem in the bud."

Officials at the academy filed a complaint citing several posts Reichenbach allegedly made on Instagram after his November 2016 expulsion for what the school called "inappropriate behavior." The posts included claims like "this is where school shooters get birthed."

The judge said Reichenbach had finals at the school he now attends and wasn't at the hearing.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.