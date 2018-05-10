Judge bars ex-student barred from school

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge granted a temporary injunction barring a former student of a Jewish academy from the school's campus following his obscenity-laced social media posts.
The Palm Beach Post reports Judge Edward Garrison's ruling on Wednesday says 20-year-old Jared Reichenbach will be arrested and have to pay a $5,000 bond if he is caught on the property of Donna Klein Jewish Academy.
Garrison said he hopes the ruling "nips the problem in the bud."
Officials at the academy filed a complaint citing several posts Reichenbach allegedly made on Instagram after his November 2016 expulsion for what the school called "inappropriate behavior." The posts included claims like "this is where school shooters get birthed."
The judge said Reichenbach had finals at the school he now attends and wasn't at the hearing.