2nd suspect arrested in Lake Worth shooting

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Deputies nabbed the second suspect behind a shooting that briefly placed a Lake Worth school on lockdown, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

A woman said she was celebrating her friend’s birthday on May 3 when she heard a man screaming at someone on a cell phone who may be selling narcotics, the report states. When she said she confronted the man, now identified by PBSO as Lionel Webb, he punched her in the face.

Webb then allegedly broke a gate at the at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of S. Federal Highway and another man, identified by PBSO as Edward Fernandez, pointed a gun in her face.

At that point, she told investigators her male friend tried to protect her and stabbed the armed man. Fernandez then shot her friend four times, according to the arrest report.

Because of the shooting, there was a precautionary lockdown for a time at South Grade Elementary.

Deputies detained Fernandez after he was dropped off at a hospital.

The victim identified Webb and he was arrested on May 9. Webb was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and is facing attempted first-degree murder, burglary, shooting into a building, and aggravated assault charges.

