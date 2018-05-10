Sheriff's office looking for owner of boar hog - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff's office looking for owner of boar hog

Time is running out for the owner of a boar hog to claim the missing animal.

it was found near NE 60th Ct., according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office and is currently impounded at Okeechobee County Animal Control.

The boar is described as gray, brown and white with black spots.

The sheriff's office says if the owner does not redeem it within three days it will either be offered for adoption or disposed of humanely.

 

