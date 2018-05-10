Pulse shooter's ex-employer sued for millions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pulse shooter's ex-employer sued for millions

The father of one of the people who was killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting is suing a former employer of the gunman.

Stephan Tomlinson, the father of Shane Tomlinson, filed suit in Palm Beach County earlier this week against G4S, the Jupiter based security firm that employed Omar Mateen.

In the complaint G4S is accused of not properly vetting Mateen, ignoring red flags in Mateen’s behavior and not reporting to the state incidents that could have resulted in Mateen losing his firearms license.

Instead, G4S continued to employ him and provided training to Mateen enabling him to become a proficient gun user and expert marksman, according to the court document.

Tomlinson’s attorney Willie Gary said in a news release: “G4S took a calculated risk by not taking the necessary precautions or implementing the necessary evaluations, monitoring and training procedures for their guards.”  As a result of their negligence, Shane Tomlinson and 48 others lost their lives, while many others were wounded. There is no amount of money that will ever be able to replace the loss of Shane, but we hope that our pursuit of justice will force G4S to properly evaluate, monitor and train their officers."

Read the complaint here:

 


 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.