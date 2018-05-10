PBSO investigating homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO investigating homicide

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body which it is now classifying as a homicide.

Crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Lake Ajaro Drive, which is just north of 45th Street between Haverhill Road and Military Trail.

The owner of a residence told the sheriff's office that when she arrived home she found her adult son dead.

The Palm Beach County Violent Crimes Division and PBSO Crime Scene Investigators are now on the case. 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

