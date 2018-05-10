Man shot & killed in suburban Boca identified - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot & killed in suburban Boca identified

A man shot in suburban Boca Raton last week has died.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Hollandaire Drive West on May 3, shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office has identified him as 53-year-old Carlos Dacosta and says his death is being investigated as a homicide.

PBSO says detectives don't have a motive or suspect and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

 

