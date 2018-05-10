Septic projects a huge price for homeowners - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Septic projects a huge price for homeowners

A viewer in Martin County sent us an email calling a septic project in his neighborhood a financial blow.

North River Shores in Stuart is right near the North Fork of the St. Lucie River.

Martin County leaders and research shows this area could be a hotspot for fecal pollution from septic tanks.

Don received a letter telling him and hundreds of other homeowners they must pay thousands for a project that would improve water quality in the area.

"Do it over 20 years, takes it to $965," said Don looking over the letter. "That's a big hit."

Senior Project Manager Phillip Keathley with the county says the county could only get $1.5 million in grant money to help pay for the project. Two million dollars will come from utilities. The rest comes from homeowners.

Keathley says he and other county leaders won't give up trying to get more state money for homeowners like Don and other homeowners in the future.

"Going forward on some projects that we have slated we will be reaching out to the legislature for additional grants this next legislative session we will reach out for a grant for our next project which is Golden Gate," said Keathley.

County leaders plan to eliminate about 10,000 septic tanks throughout the county.

