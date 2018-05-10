Fort Pierce teen earns 1 million in scholarships - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce teen earns 1 million in scholarships

Take a peak into Jamya Wiley's world.

"I'm a varsity cheerleader, I'm on the varsity track team, varsity cross country team, I'm in the national honor society," Wiley said. 

At 17-years-old the shy, but joyful teenager is on a mission.

"College is really expensive," she said.

From an early age Jamya decided to hit the books and now her years of hard work and weighted 6.1 GPA are paying off.

She has earned more than $1 million in scholarships.

"It was amazing to know that I was that, I was the top person, that I got the most amount of scholarships out of any student that ever attended Lincoln Park," she told WPTV. 

Jamya said she knew success was in her future, but others couldn't always see it.

"At honor roll ceremonies, or things where I would get awards, people would come up to me and say, 'wow'. I would appreciate it, but it was kind of like they didn't expect it or it's uncommon," she said. 

The million-dollar worth of scholarships won't make Jamya take it easy. The Lincoln Park Academy student says she's setting new goals.

"That all and all encourages me to just do my best and encourage other kids that look like me to do their best so that we can change the story," she said. 

Jamya has five colleges on her final list and she expects to choose one this weekend. She also recently found out she won the Bill and Melinda Gates full ride scholarship. 
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.