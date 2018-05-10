Unruly boys on bikes in downtown WPB

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

In video from Wednesday night, Matt Nelson says this is the second confrontation he had with this group of kids that night in downtown West Palm Beach, near City Place and Clematis Street.

This time he had his camera phone rolling.

“As I start walking, I’m yelling ‘hey guys remember me?’” he says in an interview.

What ensues, Matt says, is a punch to his back, rocks thrown at him and threats. Once he pulled out his pepper spray, they scrambled, video shows.

“It just has got to stop,” he says.

He says kids on bikes have been riding downtown, terrorizing people, ignoring traffic laws for the last month and a half.

“When they’re together it’s the ‘Lord of the Flies’ mentality. Where they just feed upon each other. They’re trying to impress each other,” he says.

In the first incident Wednesday, he says he was walking with his 11-year-old daughter when a rider was headed toward her.

“So, I stopped real quick as I just went boom. Like that. Protected her, pushed her behind me and then both arms caught him right in the chest and then he went sailing into the bushes,” he says.

After he saw them a second time, he wanted video of them to hopefully bring the unruly behavior to an end.

“You get all of these little infractions, they will start to add up. You hold their parents accountable. That starts to add up,” he says.

He passed along the videos to police who tell us they are working with the school district to help identify the kids and get in touch with their parents.

