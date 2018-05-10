Business owner considering mayoral run

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 1:39 PM EDT 2018-05-18 17:39:36 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 12:48 AM EDT 2018-05-19 04:48:19 GMT
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
More >>
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT 2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT 2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ... President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency. More >> President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency. More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 11:14 AM EDT 2018-05-18 15:14:44 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 3:20 PM EDT 2018-05-18 19:20:25 GMT Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
More >>
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT 2018-05-18 09:12:01 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 8:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 12:25:04 GMT
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
More >>
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
More >>
Sean Scott, co-owner of Subcultural Coffee in West Palm Beach, is weighing a run for mayor.
Scott says he's got a finger in the pulse of downtown.
He has always been vocal with West Palm Beach leaders about wanting to fix issues like crime, parking and homelessness.
Now, he wants to turn that into action.
"Just want to give back to our city for a reason. It's not about political ambition its really about creating a better space and innovative ways," he says.
Scott says his business skills, like money management and leading a team, will transfer well to a position as a mayor.
In June, he will make a formal announcement to run.
Scripps Only Content 2018