Business owner considering mayoral run - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Business owner considering mayoral run

Sean Scott, co-owner of Subcultural Coffee in West Palm Beach, is weighing a run for mayor. 

Scott says he's got a finger in the pulse of downtown.

He has always been vocal with West Palm Beach leaders about wanting to fix issues like crime, parking and homelessness. 

Now, he wants to turn that into action.

"Just want to give back to our city for a reason. It's not about political ambition its really about creating a better space and innovative ways," he says.

Scott says his business skills, like money management and leading a team, will transfer well to a position as a mayor. 

In June, he will make a formal announcement to run.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.