DUI suspect accused of rear-ending car, bribe

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Jupiter police arrested a woman on charges of driving under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after they said she intentionally rammed another vehicle Wednesday.

Police said the driver, Maureen Perholtz, 61, of Jupiter, became angry when the car in front of her stopped at a red light along Central Boulevard near Indiantown Road.

This caused her to rear-end that car multiple times.

The police report also says she tried to bribe a Palm Beach Gardens officer with $20.

When an officer stopped Perholtz, they said she was unable to answer simple questions like, "How do you spell your first name?" and "When is your birthday?"

A breath test showed that Perholtz had a blood alcohol concentration of .214 percent. Drivers in Florida face a DUI for a BAC level of .08 percent.