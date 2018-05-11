DUI suspect accused of rear-ending car, bribe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DUI suspect accused of rear-ending car, bribe

Jupiter police arrested a woman on charges of driving under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after they said she intentionally rammed another vehicle Wednesday.

Police said the driver, Maureen Perholtz, 61, of Jupiter, became angry when the car in front of her stopped at a red light along Central Boulevard near Indiantown Road.

This caused her to rear-end that car multiple times.

The police report also says she tried to bribe a Palm Beach Gardens officer with $20.

When an officer stopped Perholtz, they said she was unable to answer simple questions like, "How do you spell your first name?" and "When is your birthday?"

A breath test showed that Perholtz had a blood alcohol concentration of .214 percent.  Drivers in Florida face a DUI for a BAC level of .08 percent.

 

