'Crossing For A Cure' fighting cystic fibrosis - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Crossing For A Cure' fighting cystic fibrosis

A small fleet of paddleboarders was out on the water Thursday morning to practice a 75-mile trek from the Bahamas to Florida.

The event, called "Crossing For A Cure," is raising money to fight cystic fibrosis.

On June 16, the paddleboarders will journey from Bimini to Florida.

As of Friday morning, the group has raised more than $153,000.

Click here to learn how to donate to the cause.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.