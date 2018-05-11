Jupiter wins ruling in Harbourside music dispute

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The Town of Jupiter has received a big victory when it comes to its ongoing legal battle over music at Harbourside Place.

The dispute between Harbourside and the town started when residents living at Water's Edge, directly across the Intracoastal from Harbourside, started complaining about the noise level coming from Harbourside's amphitheater.

According to court documents, the town and Hourbourside tried to solve the issue, but in 2016 the town ultimately adopted a new noise ordinance. Harbourside argued the noise ordinance violated its constitutional rights.

However, on Thursday a judge denied the development's request for a preliminary injunction and ruled in favor of the town of Jupiter.

The court said Jupiter didn't adopt the ordinance to retaliate or target Harbourside.

In order for Harbourside to host musical performances in its amphitheater, the judge said it will have to install recommended sound mitigation tools and attenuation strategies.