Accused Royal Palm Beach 'tagger' arrested

Buildings defaced with the signature "DEXR" have dotted businesses in Royal Palm Beach. Now, the sheriff's office thinks it's found the person responsible.

Investigators booked  36-year-old Robert Dexheimer Friday and charged him with damage property/criminal mischief.

The sheriff's office said he's suspected of tagging Dollar General, Porto Sol, Regal, Palm Beach LLC and Winn Dixie.

Investigators also suspect him of several other acts of tagging but said those victims declined to prosecute.

Dexheimer was released on his own recognizance. 

