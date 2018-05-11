PBSO trying to locate Palm Beach Co. man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO trying to locate Palm Beach Co. man

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help deputies find a 75-year-old man.

Lloyd George Ruddock was last seen riding a purple bike in the Boynton Beach area.

If you see him, please contact the sheriff's office.

 

