$100M in renovations proposed for Roger Dean - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

$100M in renovations proposed for Roger Dean

The Miami Marlins and St.Louis Cardinals are asking Palm Beach County to foot the bill for $100 million in renovations to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The 20-year-old stadium has had minor renovations in recent years, but the Marlins and Cardinals organizations said the stadium needs significant renovations in order to compete.

The proposal includes expanding the clubhouses for both teams, adding more batting tunnels, more shaded-seating areas and expanding the team store. 

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is county owned. It's going to be up to the county commission to decide how to fund the project, but under the current proposal, the county would use tourism tax money. 

The Marlins and Cardinals have a lease at the stadium until 2027. Both teams said if the renovations are approved they would extend their lease until 2047.

The Cardinals have held their spring training at the stadium since 1998.  The Marlins began spring training in Jupiter in 2002.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.