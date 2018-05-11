Woman reported missing has been found

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

UPDATE: Police say Teresa Lamon has been located near Jensen Beach by Port St. Lucie Detectives.

EARLIER:

Port St. Lucie police are asking for your help in finding a missing/endangered woman.

They are trying to locate 68-year-old Teresa B. Lamon.

They say she has a medical condition and might be trying to return to a previous residence in Martin County.

If you have any information please call Port St. Lucie police at (772) 871-5001 or Detective Sgt. Black at (772) 871-7310.