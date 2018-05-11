Woman reported missing has been found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman reported missing has been found

UPDATE: Police say Teresa Lamon has been located near Jensen Beach by Port St. Lucie Detectives.

 

EARLIER: 

Port St. Lucie police are asking for your help in finding a missing/endangered woman.

They are trying to locate 68-year-old Teresa B. Lamon.

They say she has a medical condition and might be trying to return to a previous residence in Martin County.

If you have any information please call Port St. Lucie police at  (772) 871-5001 or Detective Sgt. Black at (772) 871-7310.

