Deadly crash closes 441 in Okeechobee Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deadly crash closes 441 in Okeechobee Co.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said 441 will be closed for approximately the next 5 to 6 hours just south of the Osceola County line.

It says traffic is being diverted to Orange Ave East or Highway 60.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two people are dead following a crash from a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles at that location. 

