Man drives home anti-police message in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla.-- A driver in Jupiter is using his car to direct his anger at local officers. The man who drives the car is nearly 80-years-old and a retired postal worker.  

The wording on the vehicle can be described as freedom of speech with a bite.  Some in the community say very rudely so.

"Kinda disrespectful. Pretty disrespectful," said one man. "You gotta respect the police, and I think it's unfair to put that sign," said another.

Richard Bowers said he understands why someone might think that. "I agree with them in a way.  I think if they respected me and talked to me decently all of this would never have happened," he said.

WPTV did some checking and found police issued bowers 11 tickets in the last 8 years.  Most of them were thrown out.

The question some have: What would drive a nearly 80-year-old man to this extreme?

"I might be in the wrong. Yeah, I'm not perfect," said Bowers.

"I think it's really controversial and he has the right to decorate his car anyway, but if he is here paying taxes and paying for police, he should respect them a little more," said one Jupiter resident.

"Freedom of speech is still alive in America, and I can do this without going to jail," said Bowers.

But he says he's got the right to protest.

We reached out to Jupiter police for comment but have not heard back as of this writing.

