Man drives home anti-police message in Jupiter

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

JUPITER, Fla.-- A driver in Jupiter is using his car to direct his anger at local officers. The man who drives the car is nearly 80-years-old and a retired postal worker.

The wording on the vehicle can be described as freedom of speech with a bite. Some in the community say very rudely so.

"Kinda disrespectful. Pretty disrespectful," said one man. "You gotta respect the police, and I think it's unfair to put that sign," said another.

Richard Bowers said he understands why someone might think that. "I agree with them in a way. I think if they respected me and talked to me decently all of this would never have happened," he said.

WPTV did some checking and found police issued bowers 11 tickets in the last 8 years. Most of them were thrown out.

The question some have: What would drive a nearly 80-year-old man to this extreme?

"I might be in the wrong. Yeah, I'm not perfect," said Bowers.

"I think it's really controversial and he has the right to decorate his car anyway, but if he is here paying taxes and paying for police, he should respect them a little more," said one Jupiter resident.

"Freedom of speech is still alive in America, and I can do this without going to jail," said Bowers.

But he says he's got the right to protest.

We reached out to Jupiter police for comment but have not heard back as of this writing.