Brightline to start service to and from Miami

Brightline will start offering service to and from Miami from West Palm Beach starting next weekend.

Friday Brightline gave a preview.

"Just really expands the backyard in South Florida," said Ashley Svarney with Discover Palm Beaches.

She talked about avoiding traffic. "Traffic is just one of those things that in part of our daily life here. Sometimes it deters people from going to Miami," said Svarney.

On this Friday morning, we wanted to put it to the test.

Alex Hagan took Brightline and photojournalist Eric Malewitz drove his WPTV car.

They left the West Palm Beach station at the same time.

Alex stopped at the Fort Lauderdale station before heading to Miami.

He arrived in Miami just before 10:15. Eric arrived and parked just minutes later.

Clearly not a scientific study, by any means. Alex had an easy time getting to Miami and Eric had to navigate traffic without using express lanes.

Friday morning also does not compare to Friday night.

"Biggest thing for you is no risk of an accident and you can work and be productive and save a ton of time piercing through traffic," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

He says the city has plenty of services for people to get around such as a free trolley, ride-sharing, bikes, and scooters.

