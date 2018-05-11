Dad accused of assaulting child

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A Treasure Coast dad is accused of sexually assaulting his children and their mom is accused of not doing enough to stop it.

WPTV is not identifying the parents or children to protect the privacy of the alleged victims.

The investigation started after a conversation between one victim and a teacher at school.

Here’s what the teacher said: “As you get older, you will get cuts in life that will eventually heal but if you don’t open up and tell someone they will keep hurting and never heal.”

That inspired the student to open up.

“In this case an adult was brave enough frame a conversation in a classroom about bad things that could happen to children and it made the child comfortable enough to disclose to the teacher,” said Mindi Fetterman, a sexual assault survivor and founder and executive director of Treasure Coast-based Inner Truth Project, a sexual assault victim advocacy group.

The child couldn’t say how many times the assaults happened, just that it happened frequently-- mainly on Mondays Tuesdays and Wednesdays when the mom was at work.

The child also told investigators the mother was told and her response reportedly was:“I’m sorry and I will talk to him about it. “

The child was worried about speaking out.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said the department closely with the schools and encourage victims to come forward.