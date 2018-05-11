Suspects wanted for residential burglary - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspects wanted for residential burglary

Deputies are searching for three suspects they say stole lawn equipments from a residence in Lake Worth. 

According to a news release, the unknown males entered the lawn maintenance trailers stored at a home in the 700 block of South E Street and helped themselves to several pieces of lawn equipment. 

The suspects appear to be either white, Hispanic or black juveniles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.