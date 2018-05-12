3 Dead in Okeechobee Co. head-on collision - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Dead in Okeechobee Co. head-on collision

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol says 3 people died in a crash in Okeechobee county on Friday afternoon.

According to FHP, a black Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 441 at 1:50 p.m. behind a tractor trailer truck.

At the same time, a white Kia Sportage SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 441.

FHP says the Dodge Challenger attempted to pass the tractor trailer and crashed into the front of the Kia Sportage.

That collision projected the Kia into the southbound lane, where the front of the Kia was struck by the front of the tractor trailer.

The driver of the Kia, 66-year-old Valerie J. Edlemon, and one passenger, 49-year-old Tonya L. Macon, both of Okeechobee, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another passenger, 14-year-old Jalen Edlemon of Okeechobee, was pronounced deceased at Raulerson Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

